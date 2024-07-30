Extra Police In Wairoa Following Public Disorder

Additional policing teams are being deployed into Wairoa following a mass disorder incident at the weekend.

About 3pm on Saturday, an altercation between teenagers descended into a public brawl after adults, including members and associates of the Mongrel Mob, became involved. At least two people were moderately injured after receiving stab wounds and two people were struck by a vehicle.

Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki says the incident was an appalling display following a day of celebration, and additional Police are supporting the effort to track down those involved.

“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured or killed in this event, but it is sadly another shocking event that our community didn’t need.

“So far, Police have identified about two dozen people who were involved in the fight and that work is continuing. The majority of them are gang members of varying ages, but all of them are old enough to know what’s acceptable.

“Wairoa is a great town with a strong community and people should be free to go about their daily lives, including watching a rugby game, without fear of gang members causing harm to the wider community. A few people have ruined what should have been a great event for the town.”

To make sure the community feels supported and safe, Police are deploying additional teams into the Wairoa, Inspector Paki says.

The teams include Tactical Dog Teams, Investigators and frontline response staff from across our District. They will be assisting local staff with reassurance patrols and enquiries into the incident.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“There will be a noticeable Police presence across Wairoa to ensure that gang members are held to account for the weekend’s incident and any other offending that they may be involved in.

“We anticipate that a number of arrests will be made; we are not tolerating this behaviour in our community and Police will be making that message very clear to gangs over the coming days and weeks.”

Police still want to hear from anyone who can assist the enquiries. If you witnessed the disorder or have any information about what occurred, please contact Police via 105 and quote the file number 240727/7731.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

