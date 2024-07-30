Snow, Ice Affecting South Island Highways Today And Coming Days, First Otago Highway Closed This Morning

12.20 PM Update

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is encouraging drivers to keep themselves updated on snow and ice conditions in the lower and central South Island/Te Wai Pounamu today and through this week.

One highway closed South Canterbury

The Mt Cook/Aoraki highway (SH80), from the base of Lake Pukaki/the SH8 intersection, to Mt Cook Village remains closed since earlier this morning.

SH8 from Fairlie through Burkes Pass to Tekapo reopened before midday.

Tekapo to Pukaki, SH8, reopened after 11am today.

Given the volume of snow falling and potential for icy roads, the Mt Cook highway could remain closed overnight.

Burkes Pass summit earlier today, from the grit truck. (Photo/Supplied)

Palmerston to Kyeburn, Otago, closed

In Otago, SH85 from Palmerston to Kyeburn closed before 9 am. Updates at this link: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/474557

The Lindis Pass, between Omarama and Tarras, SH8, is currently catching snow but remains open with electronic signs warning drivers of the need to take care, slow down and also slow down when driving on a gritted road.

Cold and slippery winter driving conditions mean that drivers coming in and out of Dunedin over the Leith Saddle on SH1 from Waitati also need to take care, especially in the mornings.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“In South Canterbury we have seven crews busy gritting and clearing snow today,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager Central South Island for NZTA.

“We have additional resources on standby around the central and lower South Island as the forecast is for snow to continue to around 2am tomorrow/Wednesday morning. The alpine passes between Canterbury and the West Coast could catch snow from midday today into Wednesday.

“People should be aware that there will be travel and route changes in coming days as once the snow stops, very low temperatures could also cause issues with a return to the black ice of earlier in July.”

SH73 Porters and Arthur’s Passes, SH7 Lewis Pass

At this stage Arthur’s Pass/ Porters Pass (SH73) and the Lewis Pass (SH7) are open, although snow could affect them from this afternoon into Wednesday, says Mr Pinner. People should aim to travel in daylight hours whenever possible. Check the NZTA traffic and travel pages for any updates or restrictions on these routes (eg chains required, no towing vehicles).

Crown Range Road linking Queenstown and Wānaka: Check the Queenstown Lakes District’s web pages or Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/QLDCinfo/

Southland seems to have missed the snow so far.

Another run of hard frosts is anticipated later this week over the lower and central South Island.

© Scoop Media

