Police Locate Remains In Search For Yanfei Bao

Photo/Supplied

To be attributed to Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:

Police can today advise that a year on from her disappearance, remains have been found in the search for missing Christchurch woman, Yanfei Bao.

While searching private farmland in the Greenpark area this morning, a shallow grave was discovered along the treeline.

The remains cannot immediately be formally identified, and work is now under way to excavate and forensically examine them.

This news has been shared with Yanfei’s immediate family, and while long hoped for, still comes as a shock.

The area had previously been searched, and new information led us back here to search specific locations of interest.

For operational reasons, we are unable to share the information that led us to search this location.

A scene examination is now under way and Police will be visible in the area for some time.

Police investigation staff are working towards an October trial date for a now 53-year-old man charged with murder in relation to Yanfei’s death.

