New Porirua City Council Rates And Fees Out

New rates information is available on Porirua City Council's website and most of the new fees take effect on 1 August.

For existing residential ratepayers there is an average rates increase of around 17.5 per cent for the coming year. This is due to a combination of factors, including the continued need to invest in water services (which account for 55 per cent of the city’s overall budget), and the increased costs to maintain services across the board due to escalating prices and cost of living challenges.

You can check what your rates are for 2024/25 by visiting poriruacity.govt.nz/property-search

Mayor Anita Baker says ratepayers will receive their rates invoices via email or letter from 31 July.

"To help spread out payments, we also offer a number of ways to pay your rates, including direct debit, credit card, automatic payment, internet banking, eftpos or cash. There’s also a rates payment plan option so people can smooth rates payments over the year. You can pay weekly, fortnightly or monthly - whatever works for your budgeting.

"We encourage everyone who still receives rates notices by letter to make the switch to emailed invoices, which is quicker and more cost efficient," says Mayor Baker.

It’s quick and easy to make the switch to electronic rates notices. To sign up, visit poriruacity.govt.nz/switch or email rates@pcc.govt.nz with these details:

- your property account number

- property address

- your email address.

Our services and activities are funded through a mix of general rates and specific charges, with some of the costs of using services passed on to those using them.

Increases in the cost of energy, water supply, insurance and interest rates have a major impact on the overall cost to deliver our basic services, and many of our fees and charges are increasing from 1 August 2024.

Animal control fees changed on 1 July, along with Spicer Landfill fees, when general landfill charges increased and green waste fees dropped by 23 per cent.

poriruacity.govt.nz/fees

© Scoop Media

