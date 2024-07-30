Have You Seen Leanah?

Leanah (Photo/Supplied)

Police are appealing for any sightings of 15-year-old Leanah, who has been reported as missing from the St Johns area.

Leanah was last seen in St Johns on Friday 26 July.

She is described as of a medium build, about 165cms tall with brown eyes and long straight black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown top, black puffer jacket and white crocs.

Police and Leanah’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 111 and reference file number 240727/7285.

Additionally, anyone who has further information can contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

