ORC Continues To Monitor As Rain Expected To Ease

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Water levels in most of Otago’s rivers are now beginning to fall after heavy rainfall this week.

ORC Duty Flood Officer, Andrew Welsh says, “Staff have been monitoring weather conditions and waterways around the clock. The observed rainfall was in line with what was expected. Drier conditions recently meant a reasonable amount of rain was absorbed into the ground and the excess rain has not had a significant impact on waterways.”

Up to 70mm of rain fell in Dunedin, including 80-90mm in parts of the Taieri, Clutha and North Otago had 25-40mm, with widespread rain at lesser amounts elsewhere.

“Flows in the Silver Stream, Water of Leith and Lindsay Creek have peaked and are now receding. The Taieri River at Outram is rising, but is not expected to cause any issues. More rain is forecast at lesser quantities today. ORC staff will continue to monitor river flows, particularly in the Taieri River which is still rising, but is not expected to reach levels of concern. In most other catchments, river flows are already receding.”

The heavy rain warning was lifted by MetService this afternoon, but river levels are expected to remain elevated, with snow melt likely in the week ahead.

ORC staff will continue to closely monitor the situation.

When a rain warning has been issued, people are encouraged to keep an on the Otago Civil Defence Emergency Management website at www.otagocdem.govt.nz.

Communities can find more about river levels and flood alerts at https://envdata.orc.govt.nz/AQWebPortal/Data/Dashboard/211.

