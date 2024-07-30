Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Man Charged With Murder In Waitara Homicide Investigation

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 4:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Brent Matuku:

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a Waitara man early this morning, Tuesday, 30 July.

About 12.45am, emergency services were called to the property on Strange Street in Waitara, following reports that a person had been seriously injured in an altercation.

The victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with murder. He was due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court this afternoon.

Police remain at the address conducting a scene examination.

Police are speaking with a number of witnesses but would like to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward with information.

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact Police via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1] referencing the file number 240730/5332.

