Two South Canterbury Highways Closing Overnight, Porters Pass And Ross To Harihari Closed Now

South Island snow update 7 pm: highways closing South Canterbury from 8 pm, Porters Pass (SH73) and Ross to Harihari (SH6) both closed now

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will be closing two South Canterbury highways from 8 pm tonight, SH73 over Porters Pass, the Canterbury side, closed just before 7 pm tonight and on the West Coast strong winds bringing down trees has just closed SH6 between Ross and Harihari.

Both SH80, the Mt Cook/ Aoraki highway from Lake Pukaki, and SH8/ Burkes Pass between Fairlie and Twizel, were closed this morning but re-opened around lunchtime with patchy snow and seven crews working hard to keep the surface driveable.

“With the wet road, snow still falling and sub-zero road temperatures already on the network we will close SH8 between Twizel and Fairlie through Burkes Pass and SH80 into Mt Cook/ Aoraki from 8pm tonight,” says NZTA System Manager Central South Island Mark Pinner.

Road temperatures are not expected to get above subzero till 10am Wednesday. “The team on site will review and we will reopen earlier if possible and safe to do so,” says Mr Pinner.

Canterbury-West Coast link, SH73 Porters Pass closed overnight

With snow falling at Porters Pass on SH73 from this afternoon, in icy conditions between Springfield and Castle Hill, the highway was closed just before 7 pm.

The Lewis Pass, SH7, is the other route linking the West Coast and Canterbury, but people still need to check the traffic map as it could also be affected by snow overnight.

Ross to Harihari, SH6, West Coast

NZTA has closed this section of SH6 this evening with trees falling as strong winds lash the West Coast tonight. Check the traffic and travel pages for updates.

As of 7 pm Tuesday other highways are open around the South Island with a number of weather/wind warnings on the West Coast. Avoid travel if you are able to do so, especially overnight or in hours of darkness.

Check before you go

People should check NZTA’s highway map before setting out around the central and southern South Island, particularly overnight in winter.

MetService warnings page: National Severe Weather Information - MetService is New Zealand’s only authorised provider of Severe Weather Alerts

How does NZTA manage roads in snow and ice conditions in the south? Winter conditions 101 - how we maintain and manage state highways during winter - YouTube

NZTA tips for safe journeys this winter

Drive slower than you normally would – it only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions.

Avoid sudden braking or turning movements that could cause you to skid.

Accelerate smoothly and brake gently.

Use your highest gear when travelling uphill and your lowest downhill.

For vehicles without anti-skid braking systems, to avoid skidding or sliding, smoothly pump the brake pedal in short bursts rather than pressing long and hard.

Drive at a safe travelling distance because it takes longer to stop on slippery roads.

In winter, especially in frosty or icy weather, double the two-second rule to four seconds and leave a safe distance between you and the car you’re following.

When travelling in fog, rain or snow, drive with your lights dipped for increased safety.

Makes sure everyone is wearing their seat belt throughout the full journey.

Plan your trip to avoid the coldest times of the day or night if you can.

