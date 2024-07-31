Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Yanfei Bao Investigation: Scene Examination Continues In Greenpark

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 8:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police remain at a Greenpark address today forensically examining an area where remains were located in the search for the young Christchurch woman, Yanfei Bao.

Yesterday, a team of 60 search staff were in the area following an investigative lead at a specific location of interest.

The discovery was made an hour and a half after the search began when a shallow grave was uncovered in the treeline.

“Our forensic examination team carefully removed the remains yesterday afternoon, and a postmortem is due to take place later today,” says Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves.

“This process will formally identify the remains and provide answers for the outstanding questions we have.”

Police will remain at the Greenpark property today to thoroughly search the area for any other possible items of interest.

Detective Inspector Reeves would like to thank the dedicated team of staff that brought about this result.

“Bringing Yanfei home is what we set out to do, and we are confident that we have succeeded in that.

“This brings a range of emotions, but mainly relief that we can finish this chapter for Yanfei’s loved ones and give them a sense of peace.

“Yanfei’s family are now processing this news and taking time to come to terms with the information.”

Police are now continuing to prepare for the upcoming trial in October for the 53-year-old man charged with murder.

