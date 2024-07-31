New Research Proves Link Between Domestic Violence & Housing Poverty

Paora Moyle with report (Photo/Supplied)

New groundbreaking Māori research released today ‘He Whare, He Taonga’ categorically proves the intersectional connection between mahi tūkino (family violence and sexual violence), housing poverty and unmet housing needs.

The result is an undeniable call to action for those in positions of power, policy and planning to prioritise impacted wāhine due to their primacy in the whānau given the multiple obstacles that they face to acquire shelter.

“This compelling evidence shows this clear linkage, how it impacts whānau and what we collectively need to do about it,” says Denise Messiter, CEO Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki.

The housing inequity endured day-in and day-out particularly by Māmā’s fending for their tamariki who are doing as much as they can on so little resources is a cornerstone theme of the study.

Wahine first-hand accounts recorded sensitively with potent symbolism signpost the pathway to housing poverty that is caused by:

Wāhine Māori wearing the absolute burden of violence while trying to find a home Their entrapment in that cycle due to systemic responses and institutional structural violence Pressure for housing due to lack of inventory because 50% Hauraki housing is owned by Auckland investors No substantial housing investment by Government in Hauraki for Hauraki Māori, ever...

These local findings for a local problem offer national lessons for the whole housing sector to take heed of.

“This project intentionally illuminates the voices of wāhine Māori, enabling them to be key contributors towards housing solutions in Hauraki. It is from this standpoint that we come to understand societal violence, whānau violence, and related persistent housing poverty experienced by Hauraki wāhine Māori and their whānau,” said Paora Moyle – Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki - Research Manager.

The insights highlight the urgent need for government decision-makers and landowners to adopt a more inclusive approach in collaboration with the local community, considering the many interconnected factors involved.

“Over the last three decades we’ve gone from having public housing available to now living in an era where there is no housing available at all which is an untenable situation for our people and future generations of mokopuna yet unborn,” Denise Messiter said.

He Whare, He Taonga was funded by the National Science Challenges at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment that focusses on tackling the biggest Science-based issues and opportunities facing New Zealand.

The 68-page report details the need for an inclusive approach to address social issues, involving multiple stakeholders and considering all the interconnected factors.

It discusses the significance of addressing systemic inequality in housing, prioritising affordable housing, and understanding tribal boundaries, appreciating the importance of education, stewardship, and the need to change mindsets to support Māori land ownership.

