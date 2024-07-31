Burglar Caught, Property Owners Sought

Waikato Police have recovered an array of stolen property after catching out a recidivist burglar.

Police’s Tactical Crime Unit staff were making inquiries at a property in Hamilton on Monday in relation to recent burglaries when they spotted a vehicle in the driveway with an altered number plate.

Turns out the vehicle had been stolen the night before.

Stolen power tools found - Police seeking owners (Photo/Supplied)

Officers then executed a search of the property and located a haul of stolen property linked to six burglaries. Items included the vehicle, car keys, multiple power tools, a laptop, gaming console and black Giant mountain e-bike. Also located was a cut down wooden toy gun, resembling a sawn-off firearm.

A 34-year-old was arrested and has since appeared in Hamilton District Court facing multiple counts of receiving stolen property and one of breaching home detention.

“This is great work by our teams who acted quickly on their suspicions and were able to recover some valuable items and get a result for these victims,” Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Foster said.

Police are following up inquiries to locate the owners of the stolen property including the e-bike which has several distinctive features.

If you recognise this bike and are the owner - please get in touch with Waikato Police on 105 quoting file number 240728/9154.

Also this week Waikato Police have arrested a woman in relation to a large amount of shoplifting in which around $30,000 to $40,000 items were stolen.

The 25-year-old was arrested in relation to 11 incidents of retail offending in which large volumes of high-end sunglasses and household appliances.

