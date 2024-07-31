Police Execute Warrants, Make Arrests Following Wairoa Brawl

Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki:

A senior Mongrel Mob member is among those arrested by Police in Wairoa as the investigation into the weekend’s public brawl continues.

About 3pm on Saturday, an altercation between teenagers became a large-scale fight after adults, including members and associates of gangs, became involved. At least two people were moderately injured after receiving stab wounds and two people were struck by a vehicle.

In the days that have followed, Tactical Dog Teams, investigators, and frontline response staff have deployed into Wairoa to assist local staff as they track down those involved.

Yesterday evening, the first of several warrants was executed and a 32-year-old Wairoa man was arrested for breaching bail. He appeared in the Hastings District Court today and has been remanded in custody until he reappears on 27 August.

Today, Police executed a further four warrants, leading to more arrests:

A 17-year-old Wairoa youth has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A 25-year-old Wairoa man has been charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace. A 33-year-old Wairoa man has been charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace. They will appear in the Wairoa District Court on 2 August.

A 21-year-old Wairoa man has been charged with breaching bail, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace. He is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on 1 August. All those arrested so far are gang members, and one is in a leadership position within Wairoa’s Mongrel Mob.

These are still early days, but the investigation is moving at pace.

At the heart of our efforts is making sure the community feels safe and supported, and we are taking a number of actions to achieve this, including working closely with community leaders and our partners, such as the Wairoa District Council.

Police have a visible presence on the roads and footpaths around Wairoa, and officers on the beat have been engaging with the public and relaying their concerns and thoughts back to us.

The overwhelming sentiment from people has been a feeling of disappointment at what occurred. We share that feeling and will continue to pursue those involved.

The Wairoa community can help the investigation. If you have information that could assist the enquiries into Saturday’s fight, please talk to us in person, or contact us via 105, referencing the file number 240727/7731.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

