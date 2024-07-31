Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Officer Recovering Following Incident In Epsom

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 7:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man is facing serious charges in court after allegedly assaulting a Police officer in Epsom last night.

The officer suffered injuries but has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Auckland East Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Megan Dalton, says Police were called to a liquor store on Great South Road just after 7.24pm.

“It was reported that a family harm incident was taking place inside the store at the time.

“Attending Police staff moved quickly to take the man into custody when he began to resist arrest.”

Senior Sergeant Dalton says the offender violently resisted Police throughout the incident.

“He continued to resist arrest, and while an officer was attempting to physically restrain the man, both fell through a large glass window.

“At this point, the man continued to violently assault the officer while on the ground.”

The officer suffered cuts to his face, an arm and leg, and was transported to Middlemore Hospital for treatment, Senior Sergeant Dalton says.

“The arrested man also received cuts and was taken to Auckland Hospital under guard for treatment.”

The 41-year-old man has since been charged with two counts of threatening to kill, two counts of assaulting Police, assaulting a person in a family relationship, resisting Police and impedes breathing.

He is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are limited in further comment.

© Scoop Media

