Huntly Railway Station Project Bounces Back A Year After Arson Attack

Having undergone a relocation, an arson attack and significant repairs, the main refurbishments at Huntly Railway Station | Raahui Pookeka are set to be completed in the coming months.

James Matenga, Project Manager Service Delivery at Waikato District Council, says that as the team moves towards completing the external fit out, focus has now shifted to the interior.

“Once complete, the building will be handed over to the Huntly Museum | Te Whare Taonga O Raahui Pookeka to convert the interior into their new hub.”

On top of Council funding, the extent of the work has been made possible by several grants, most notably $25,000 from the Lion Foundation and $120,000 from Lottery Environment and Heritage Grant.

The combined funds now come to a total of $320,000, including those received from a Givealittle page set up by the community following the fire.

“In setting up the Givealittle page, the community showed us they really care, and our funders have backed the community,” says Denise Lamb, Huntly Museum Chairperson.

“We are so thankful for this support as it will help us create a safe and positive space where we can showcase the unique stories of our region and the special taonga that the museum cares for.”

When the museum opens its doors, the community can look forward to experiencing children-friendly interactions, wonderful photos of the region and fun ways to learn about the history of the area.

“Over the past two years we have been working with the community to find out want they want to see and do in their museum, and this has really helped us select the best artefacts to go on display,” Denise says.

The museum committee is now taking six months to focus on making the displays, creating educational resources and getting everything ready.

“We need to put all our efforts into preparing the station space now we have the wonderful funds to spend.”

While the museum is expected to open early 2025, Denise says there’s still a significant amount of work to do.

“We still need someone to sponsor a small kitchenette for us and we’re also looking for volunteers with technical or building skills.”

If you’d like to help make your mark in the district and have time to volunteer alongside the museum committee, contact the team on admin@coal.net.nz.

