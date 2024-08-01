Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Age Friendly Fund Now Open

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 9:55 am
Press Release: Office for Seniors

Applications are now open for the Age friendly Fund, a programme that provides grants for projects to promote the inclusion and contribution of older people in community life.

The Fund makes one-off grants from $5,000 up to $15,000 and will be accepting applications until 30 September 2024.

Grants are open to any New Zealand council, community organisation, or registered non-profit organisation. All applications must be supported by the local council.

Grants can be applied for to start development of a local Age friendly plan or to implement a new project in support of an age friendly plan. Individuals or businesses will not be eligible.

Last year, 13 organisations received funding for projects, which included intergenerational activities, building social connections, and needs assessments to help inform age friendly action plans.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner said “We need to think about what we can do to ensure that the places we live in enable older people to remain connected, engaged, active and respected members of our communities.

“Becoming Age friendly is key to achieving this. The benefits are significant for everyone.”

For more information on the Age friendly Fund, including the eligibility criteria, previously funded projects, and how to apply, click here: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari Kaumātua (officeforseniors.govt.nz).

