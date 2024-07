Email Outage Affecting Police Media Team

The Police Media Team is currently affected by an email outage, meaning any emails sent since approximately 8.20am have not yet been received.

If you have an urgent matter to check on, please phone the media team instead of emailing.

For Auckland and Northland, please call (09) 353 3111.

For all other parts of the country, please call (04) 238 5111.

We appreciate your patience and will provide an update once our email service returns.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media