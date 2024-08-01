Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further Arrests Following Altercation, Wairoa

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 2:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki

Wairoa Police have made a further four arrests after more search warrants were executed in relation to the altercation at the weekend.

Two people, aged 23 and 27 have been arrested and charged with Disorderly Behaviour Likely to Cause Violence, and Unlawful Assembly to Disturb the Peace for their involvement in Saturday’s altercation. The 23-year-old has also been charged with Assault with Blunt Instrument.

Police have also charged a 30-year-old man with Possession of an Offensive Weapon and 34-year-old man with Receives Property.

All four of these men are gang members, and are in addition to the four gang members arrested yesterday.

The investigation into the altercation is progressing well, and Police have more activity planned in the coming days.

We are disappointed by the events of Saturday, and want to thank the members of the Wairoa community for their cooperation and support while additional Police staff have been visible in town.

Our support to the community will continue, and we remain to work closely alongside the Wairoa District Council and partners.

If you have any further information that could assist the enquiries into Saturday’s altercation, please contact Police by calling 105, or heading online to 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”.

Information can also be provided anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference the file number 240727/7731.

As this matter is before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 