Further Arrests Following Altercation, Wairoa

Attribute to Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki

Wairoa Police have made a further four arrests after more search warrants were executed in relation to the altercation at the weekend.

Two people, aged 23 and 27 have been arrested and charged with Disorderly Behaviour Likely to Cause Violence, and Unlawful Assembly to Disturb the Peace for their involvement in Saturday’s altercation. The 23-year-old has also been charged with Assault with Blunt Instrument.

Police have also charged a 30-year-old man with Possession of an Offensive Weapon and 34-year-old man with Receives Property.

All four of these men are gang members, and are in addition to the four gang members arrested yesterday.

The investigation into the altercation is progressing well, and Police have more activity planned in the coming days.

We are disappointed by the events of Saturday, and want to thank the members of the Wairoa community for their cooperation and support while additional Police staff have been visible in town.

Our support to the community will continue, and we remain to work closely alongside the Wairoa District Council and partners.

If you have any further information that could assist the enquiries into Saturday’s altercation, please contact Police by calling 105, or heading online to 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”.

Information can also be provided anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference the file number 240727/7731.

As this matter is before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.

