Future Proofing Queenstown Lakes’ Economy — Economic Diversification Plan Endorsed By QLDC

Endorsement of the Queenstown Lakes Economic Diversification Plan at today’s full council meeting marks an exciting step toward future proofing the local economy.

The plan — titled New pathways to a thriving future — was designed to foster a wider range of industries and career opportunities across the district. Council’s endorsement adds to the support of 18 other local organisations that have committed to the plan.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers said diversification can offer higher incomes that would help future generations build roots in the district.

“Latest Quality of Life survey figures show around half of our residents don’t see a future for themselves in the district. More career choices and higher pay rates can help with this.”

“The benefit of a diverse economy goes beyond people’s financial situations. If more people earn a healthy income and grow their career, they’ll be better placed to contribute to our community and environment.”

QLDC Economic Futures Manager Peter Harris, whose team helped coordinate the plan, said moving our economy in new directions is a huge challenge but the collaboration already happening gives confidence that a better economic mix is possible.

“We’re not starting from scratch – people committed to creating a more diverse economy have been supporting film, education, and startups for years, right back to 2004 when a film advisory board was formed. These efforts have been boosted recently by people focused on growing the technology sector, supporting Māori business, and fostering an outdoor product niche.”

Wānaka Business Chamber General Manager Glenn Peat welcomed the plan.

“This plan provides insights into new business opportunities that could be beneficial for our district. Entrepreneurs and business owners play a critical role in our community, and the Wānaka Business Chamber is committed to supporting their efforts to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable economy.”

The Economic Diversification Plan combined with the previously endorsed Destination Management Plan, Travel to a thriving future, will replace the district’s existing 2015 Economic Development Strategy. This signals a move from destination marketing to destination management, and a greater emphasis on the need to diversify the local economy.

Destination Southern Lakes (DSL) Chair Murray Strong said both strategies support each other.

“International research shows economic diversification often begins by building off the expertise within the dominant industry. Local examples of this are the technology companies born here who offer solutions to tourism and hospitality.”

“Not only are these companies creating ‘weightless’ exports but as the tourism businesses take up these solutions it helps them become more productive and ultimately profitable which in turn supports improved quality of life. DSL congratulates the team for a thorough piece of work to set the future direction for the Queenstown Lakes District."

The Economic Diversification Plan can be read online at www.qldc.govt.nz/community/economic-development/diversifying-our-economy/.

Links:

Economic Diversification Plan

Destination Management Plan

List of Economic Development Plan Partners and Supporters:

Destination Queenstown

Destination Southern Lakes

Economic Futures | QLDC

Film Queenstown Lakes

Invest South

KUMA

Lake Wānaka Tourism

Mainland Angel Investors

Mountain Club

Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce

Research and Innovation Queenstown

Startup Queenstown Lakes

Study Queenstown

Te Atamira

Technology Queenstown

Three Lakes Cultural Trust

University of Otago

Wānaka Business Chamber of Commerce

