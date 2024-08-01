Aotearoa NZ Remembers Hiroshima And Nagasaki

Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 79 years on

Commemorative events in Aotearoa New Zealand 2024

This year is the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima (6 August) and of Nagasaki (9 August), which will be marked by commemorative events here and overseas. This update has details of the online ‘Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ forum on Tuesday, 6 August, with poetry and presentations; events in Auckland (3 and 4 August), Wellington (23 August), and Christchurch (11 August); and some suggestions of things you can do wherever you are: joining the 2024 World Conference against A and H Bombs online from 3 to 9 August, and watching the Hiroshima and Nagasaki memorial peace ceremonies live.

Online ‘Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ forum

~ Tuesday, 6 August - Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki: Join us for this year's online ‘Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ forum to commemorate the atomic bombings with poetry and presentations by ICAN Aotearoa New Zealand, Epeli Lesuma, Nuclear Justice Campaigner (PANG), Peace Movement Aotearoa, and poet Krystal Elizabeth Selwood Juffa. We will also be marking the anniversary of the Treaty of Rarotonga (South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty), and discussing threats to it such as AUKUS. From 1pm to 2pm (NZST) on Tuesday, 6 August; spaces are limited, so if you would like to join us, please register at https://bit.ly/6aug24 (or at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lce2uqD4sHNybBwkxNOA9NtOWpMPM61l7 )as soon as possible, thank you. Organised by Peace Movement Aotearoa and ICAN Aotearoa New Zealand; for further information, please contact https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/908710527952747 or email icanz@xtra.co.nz

Auckland

~ Saturday, 3 August - Opening of the “Tūmanako! Children’s Art Works for a Peaceful World” exhibition: “Tūmanako! (meaning Hope!) is an annual art exhibition for tamariki/children and taiohi/young people to create works of art to share their aspirations for a peaceful, inclusive and nuclear free world in remembrance of Hiroshima Day; this year’s theme is ‘Kōtahi te kākano whakaaro, he nui ngā hua o te rākau houhou rongo: One seed of thought grows the forest of peace’. Opening ceremony and exhibition from 1.15pm to 3pm Albany Senior High School, if you are planning on going, you must RSVP to email spatten@ashs.school.nz by 3pm on Thursday, 1 August. Organised by Soka Gakkai International of NZ.

~ Sunday, 4 August - Hiroshima and Nagasaki Never Again! Join WILPF Tāmaki Makaurau to commemorate the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. From 4.30pm to 5.30pm, at the Pioneer Women's Hall, upstairs at the Ellen Melville Centre, 2 Fryberg Place, central Auckland; RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/events/334791766363510

Wellington

~ Friday, 23 August - Opening of the “Tūmanako! Children’s Art Works for a Peaceful World” exhibition: “Tūmanako! (meaning Hope!) is an annual art exhibition for tamariki/children and taiohi/young people to create works of art to share their aspirations for a peaceful, inclusive and nuclear free world in remembrance of Hiroshima Day; this year’s theme is ‘Kōtahi te kākano whakaaro, he nui ngā hua o te rākau houhou rongo: One seed of thought grows the forest of peace’. The opening is from 4.30pm to 6pm, at the Johnsonville Community Hall, 3 Frankmoore Avenue, Johnsonville, followed by refreshments and viewing of the exhibition from 6pm to 7pm. The exhibition will be open for viewing from 24th August to 15 September, between 10am and 4pm each day at the Waitohi Community Hub, Johnsonville library. Organised by Soka Gakkai International of NZ, if you are planning on attending the opening, you must RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfsitgD6i76XtCHrGjQR9elv-DOIQuYX1WoBIpKvBjVGOXh8A/viewform by Wednesday, 14 August.

Christchurch

~ Sunday, 11 August - Never Again: Hiroshima and Nagasaki Remembrance: Join us to remember the victims of the atomic bombings and to say “Never again’. music, speakers, candles, and peace offerings. From 11am at the World Peace Bell in the Botanical Gardens; organised by DSC, the World Peace Bell Association and WILPF Ōtautahi, RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/events/991311399384905

Things you can do wherever you are

~ Join the 2024 World Conference against A and H Bombs online, from 3 to 9 August: “With the Hibakusha, Let Us Achieve a Nuclear Weapon-free, Peaceful and Just World - for the Future of the Humankind and Our Planet”. Organised by Gensuikyo (Japan Council against A & H Bombs), the full programme is available at http://www.antiatom.org/english/world_conference/2024index.html and the zoom links for the sessions you can join are at http://www.converge.org.nz/pma/Gensuikyo-2024-World-Conference-Zoom-Links.pdf

~ Watch the 2024 Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony live - this year’s ceremony will be live streamed from the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on 6 August from 7.50am to 8.50am (NZST = 10.50am to 11.50am), details of this year’s ceremony are at https://www.city.hiroshima.lg.jp/site/english/383086.html and the livestream link will be available at https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/909360467887753 soon.

~ Watch the 2024 Nagasaki Peace Ceremony live: this year’s Nagasaki Peace Ceremony will be live streamed from the Nagasaki Peace Park on 9 August from 10.40am to 11.45am (NZST = 1.40pm to 2.45pm) at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDNGH88Z8fcQ-OH5VA6yIVg

