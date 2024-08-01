Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
BEWARE: Scammers Impersonating Police Taking Advantage Of Vulnerable, Older People

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 6:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are aware of reports emerging overnight where people have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Police officer.

The officer will claim to be from a particular department, tell you that you have been a victim of fraud or scam, and begin to try and obtain further financial information from you.

People have been directed to go to the bank and withdraw money for evidence of the scam.

This is a scam – no legitimate Police officer will ever ask you to hand over money for any reason.

Overnight we have had five instances of this being reported, people need to be vigilant. Enquiries into reports of scams of a similar nature received last week remain ongoing.

We appreciate these scammers are convincing, but New Zealand Police will never contact you and ask you to withdraw money.

New Zealand Police will also never contact people seeking their banking details, card numbers, PIN or passwords.

Older members of our community are being targeted and Police urge anyone with elderly or vulnerable relatives to make them aware this activity is a scam.

There are instances where legitimate Police officers will contact you as part of their duties.

Remember: 

• Police will never ask for details about your bank cards, PIN or passwords over the phone. 

• Trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right, or is too good to be true, it probably is. 

• If you are uncertain, ask for the officer’s details. Hang up, contact 105 and request the officer to contact you. 

• Police aren’t in the business of offering prize money.

If you are in the unfortunate position of being a victim of a scam, please report the matter to Police.

Take the chance to upskill yourself on scam awareness, check for further information on the NetSafe website: https://netsafe.org.nz/

