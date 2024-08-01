Christchurch Police Continue To Appeal For Information Following Serious Assault

Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to a serious assault on Summit Road on the weekend of 20-21 July.

A man in his 70s was on Summit Road at the top of the Rapaki Track when he approached and assaulted by another man between 11pm on Saturday 20 July and 7am on Sunday 21 July.

Police are now able to provide a description of the offender, along with his vehicle and dogs. The man is described as a Pākehā aged in his early 30s.

He was driving an older-style van, which had a shape similar to a VW Kombi van, with a square front, flat roof and metal or chrome bands across the front grille.

The van is light brown/beige or grey-coloured and has oval headlights.

The man had two dogs with him, which appeared to be part-Doberman and were aggressive.

The victim sustained serious head and facial injuries and remains in hospital.

If you have any information which could help us identify and locate the man responsible for this assault, please contact Police by calling 105 or online by clicking ‘Update Report’ at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and referencing file number 240721/6138.

We are also interested in any dashcam footage from motorists travelling on Dyers Pass Road to the west side of Summit Road between 11pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday.

