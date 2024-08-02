Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Appeal For Information After Person Dies On Road, Waimamaku

Friday, 2 August 2024, 7:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Northland Police are appealing for information following the death of a person on State Highway 12 near Waimamaku this morning.

A man was found seriously injured on the roadside at 8:47am and sadly passed away at the scene a short time later.

Investigations staff have conducted a scene examination and interviewed a number of people in relation to the incident.

Through our enquiries a nearby property has been secured and Police have seized a 2024 white double cab Toyota Hilux Utility, with a large black Bull Bar on the front and a flat deck on the back.

Police are speaking with a person of interest who is assisting with our enquiries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was travelling on State Highway 12 this morning between 7:45am and 8:45am.

Motorists who may have dashcam footage or saw either the vehicle, or a person walking, on the road near rapid numbers 6700-6900 are urged to contact police if you have not already done so.

This area of interest to Police is about 4km south of the Waimamaku township.

Anyone with information can call 105 or online by clicking ‘Update Report’ https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Please reference ‘Operation Number’ or file number: 240801/3234.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

