Man Arrested Following Violent Incident

Detectives are piecing together violent offences in parts of Auckland over recent months.

Today, a man will face new and serious charges in court over a violent kidnapping and assault a month ago.

Investigators based at Mt Roskill CIB are also investigating another incident in similar circumstances in early June.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Logan Jackson says the incident occurred in Westmere on the night of 2 July.

The two victims had allegedly been lured to the area under the guise of buying a vehicle.

“These two men were subjected to an horrific ordeal over a number of hours,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Jackson says.

“On arrival at a meeting point in Westmere, the men were allegedly forced into a waiting vehicle, forced to withdraw money, and were subjected to an assault.”

Both men were treated for injuries in hospital.

Investigators are now at the point in their enquiries where a 21-year-old man will face serious charges over this incident, acting Detective Senior Sergeant Jackson says.

Charges include: two counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and assaults with intent to injure.

The man will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

“These are serious offences,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Jackson says.

“Detectives at Mt Roskill CIB have been working through numerous enquiries to get to the point where we are today.

“Police will continue to oppose the bail of this man, and we cannot rule out further charges being laid as our investigations continue.”

Investigations are also continuing into another incident in Sandringham, in early June, in which two men are already before the Court on kidnapping offences.

“Like our community we are appalled when violent offending takes place, and as Police we will continue to hold violent offending to account and oppose bail for those who are involved.”

