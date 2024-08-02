Do You Know A ChangemakeHER? Nominations Now Open For The Canterbury GirlBoss Awards 2024

(Photo/Supplied)

The search is on for trailblazing young Cantabrian women (aged 11–18) who are defying stereotypes and creating change in their local communities.

GirlBoss New Zealand has opened nominations for the Canterbury GirlBoss Awards, to celebrate young wahine leaders, volunteers, sports stars, artists and innovators who are helping to shape Canterbury’s future.

GirlBoss NZ CEO Alexia Hilbertidou said young change-makers from Christchurch to Kaikoura are leading the charge towards a brighter future.

“The Canterbury region is home to some of the most brilliant and inspiring young women who are breaking stereotypes and carving out new paths,” she said. “The Canterbury GirlBoss Awards recognise their outstanding mahi. Nominate a young woman or apply today and let’s show the world what young women in Canterbury can achieve.”

The GirlBoss Awards are New Zealand's largest awards scheme for young women and this is the second year they have teamed up with Orion and Connetics to bring the event to Canterbury.

Connetics Head of People and Culture, Mark Lewis, said the awards honour the resilience and commitment of young women based in the region.

“The Canterbury GirlBoss Awards will bring together leaders, businesses, community members, and supporters from throughout the region to celebrate the achievements of the GirlBoss winners, providing a platform to share their stories and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mr Lewis said celebrating exceptional Canterbury GirlBosses will create a powerful network of role models.

“The awards will encourage more young wāhine to embrace leadership roles, and community engagement, and inspire others to play a pivotal role in Canterbury’s future. We look forward to celebrating these young leaders when the Canterbury GirlBoss Awards are held at the Christchurch Town Hall this August.”

The 8 diverse award categories include Trailblazer, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), Arts & Culture, Innovation, Sport, Emerging Leader, Inclusion & Community. Each category winner will take home a $1000 cash prize and be automatically entered into the Nationwide GirlBoss Awards.

The category of Emerging Leader is still in need of a sponsor. “We would love any Canterbury based companies to step up in support,” said Alexia. “Please reach out if you want to join the movement!”

2024 Award nominations are open for females aged 11-18 at www.girlbossawards.com/canterbury and close midnight 9th of August. The winners will be announced at the Canterbury GirlBoss Awards event on the 27th oft August.

Categories - Canterbury GirlBoss Awards

Trailblazer A leader who defies stereotypes, inspires others, and creates change.

Sponsored by Orion & Connetics

Arts & Culture A GirlBoss whose love for arts and culture see her leading the way.

Sponsored by Chapman Tripp

Innovation A GirlBoss who imagines a better future and sets out to create it in new and innovative ways.

Sponsored by Enable

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) A GirlBoss whose love for STEM has her thinking, researching and creating, to make our world a better place.

Sponsored by Stantec

Enterprise A GirlBoss who is stepping out and making it happen in the world of business. Sponsored by Jade

A GirlBoss who is stepping out and making it happen in the world of business. Community A GirlBoss with the heart to make a difference and the courage to take a stand.

Sponsored by St.Margaret’s College

Sport A GirlBoss who plays like a girl - giving it her all and helping others do the same.

Sponsored by Sport Canterbury

Emerging Leader A GirlBoss (aged 11–14) who is not afraid to speak up and embodies the question:

‘If not me, who? If not now, when?’

Canterbury GirlBoss Judges:

Bridie O’Keefe - Network Controller - Orion Group

Donna Frew - Chief Commercial Officer - Enable

Josie Lewis – Managing Counsel Stantec

Grace Ward - Youth Engagement Advisor - Sport Canterbury

Diana Patchett - Executive Principal - St Margaret’s College

Ingrid Taylor - Partner - Chapman Tripp

Kate Pearce - People & Capability Business Partner Lead - Jade Software

Eligibility:

The Canterbury Awards is open to young women of Canterbury aged 11-18.

The region of Canterbury is defined as the following: Christchurch City District, Ashburton District, Hurunui District, Kaikoura District, Mackenzie District, Selwyn District, Timaru District, Waimakariri District, Waimate District, and Waitaki District.

Note: all applications from ‘Canterbury’ will also be automatically included in the Nationwide GirlBoss Awards.

Prize for Winners:

All category winners will receive $1000 and will be celebrated in style at the Awards Evening on August 27th at the Christchurch Town Hall. Winners will also enjoy an exclusive Winner’s Lunch, an empowering Leadership Workshop, and a fabulous Photoshoot.

Benefits for Category Sponsors ($5000 + GST):

The organisation will be recognised as a Canterbury GirlBoss Award sponsor, recognised on the GirlBoss Awards website and in all related GirlBoss Awards publications and Press Releases.

$1000 Cash Prize to your winner

Table of 10 at the Canterbury GirlBoss Awards Evening

Calling Sponsors - CanterburyCategory awards still up for grabs

Emerging Leader Award

© Scoop Media

