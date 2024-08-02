Removal Of Unsafe Stairways At Wainui Beach

Engineering assessments of stairway access along Wainui Beach determined two sets needed to be removed immediately because they were unsafe and irreparable.

They were part of several accessways to Wainui Beach significantly damaged during last month’s storm.

The two sets of stairs removed this week were across from 34 and 45 Moana Rd Okitu, due to their significant risk to public.

“This will mean there is reduced formal access for that section of Okitu,” says Council Liveable Communities Acting Director Kerry Hudson.

“Council is working through immediate storm response issues and investigating the feasibility of rebuilding at these sites.

“We've also completed upgrades and strengthening of many other staircases, with other ongoing work this week.”

Mr Hudson says many access sites along Wainui Beach are facing challenges with erosion, sand movement, storm surge damage and in some cases impacts of woody debris.

Sites with severe damage have been isolated for public safety, these include Tuahine Crescent, Wainui Stream and the two sites at Okitu.

“We ask your support in avoiding these areas. Access to the beach from these stairs is not safe."

Below are pictures of the steps outside Whales and the Chalet at Okitu, which have had structural repair work done to ensure they are safe.

(Photo/Supplied)

(Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

