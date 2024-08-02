Blueprint Future For The South Ward

Managed growth, improved connectivity and an enhanced environment are three key themes which form part of the blueprint for managing the future growth of the southern part of Hurunui District.

On Tuesday, Council adopted the South Ward Spatial Plan (SWSP), a significant document which sets out the direction for the South Ward’s growth and development over the next 30 or more years, in particular Leithfield and Amberley townships.

The adopted Plan was reached after two rounds of engagement with the community and workshops with councillors and South Ward Community Board.

Mayor Marie Black complemented the community for its input, which has been a huge part of developing this pathway for South Ward’s future.

The SWSP enables Council to get ahead of growth and invest accordingly, and plan for sufficient infrastructure and services.

“From here, it needs to be kept alive, vibrant and action-focussed,” she said.

Council’s Chief Executive Officer Hamish Dobbie said throughout the process of creating the SWSP, a number of growth scenarios were considered. He acknowledged as growth in the South Ward continues, there will be pressure for more land to be zoned to allow for more residential housing.

To accommodate future population growth, the SWSP indicated residential growth in an eastern direction from Amberley, along with reconsidering density standards within the existing township.

“There are different pressures, and they change over time. The design in this Plan looks at scenarios that can potentially accommodate that,” he said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The SWSP includes an overview of flexible growth scenarios in terms of residential, commercial and industrial land capacity. There are also spatial maps and explanations, and an action plan which sets out how implementation and review of the SWSP will be undertaken.

Councillor Pauline White said the SWSP was a great community effort, which truly belongs to everyone.

“I’m really proud of us getting ahead of growth and development,” she said.

To view the full South Ward Spatial Plan, please visit Council’s website www.hurunui.govt.nz/swsp, or drop into the Council office in Amberley or Amberley Service Centre at Hurunui Memorial Library.

© Scoop Media

