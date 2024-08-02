Interest Sought For Managing Kai Iwi Lakes Campgrounds

Two of Northland’s most iconic campgrounds at Kai Iwi Lakes could be under new management in 2025 if Kaipara District Council’s Request for Expressions of Interest bears fruit.

Council is testing the waters to understand what options there may be to manage their campgrounds at Pine Beach and Promenade Point and is inviting those who may be interested to check out the Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) on their website [link] or the Government GETS site.

The campgrounds sit alongside beautiful natural dune lakes and are set amongst native bush in the Taharoa Domain. They offer water, biking and walking activities and have been favourite holiday spots for generations of Kiwi campers.

The campgrounds also turn a handy profit for Council coffers but draw heavily on council resources to operate them. Council is seeking Expressions of Interest to see whether there may be alternative management arrangements that work better for Council and campers.

Council has released a Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) to see who may be interested in managing the campground and what services they may offer.

Hayley Worthington, General Manager Strategic Improvement, says the council is open to any operating model that contributed to local communities and helped the local economy to prosper.

“A strategic review of our campsites highlighted that someone else could be better positioned to provide campground services than Council,” says Hayley.

“We want to hear from people who are passionate about the area and what it can offer. It goes without saying that they must like working with people, provide great customer service and be invested in taking care of such a special place.”

Expressions of interest close on 13 September.

