Northland Police Track Down Police Impersonator

Saturday, 3 August 2024, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police in Northland have caught up with a man who is alleged to have personated a Police officer by attaching red and blue flashing lights to his vehicle.

Mid North response manager, Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt, says the man allegedly signalled for other drivers to stop.

“Two recent incidents were reported that concerned us, where someone with fake Police vehicle lights has allegedly signalled for female drivers to stop at night.

“Both female drivers were the sole occupant of their vehicles,” he says.

“On both occasions, the female drivers have stopped, and the alleged offender has exited his vehicle, and engaged them in conversation.

“The female drivers have then driven away from the man unharmed but were left distressed by his actions.

“The incidents could have also led to a crash and put the lives of other road users at risk.”

Police investigators were able to identify a suspect from images of the vehicle taken from CCTV footage.

“Yesterday, we executed a search warrant at an address in Kerikeri and located a vehicle which had red and blue lights fitted to it.

“A 17-year-old man was referred to Youth Aid as a result,” Senior Sergeant Barratt says.

“We are greatly concerned by this man’s actions and believe he may have approached and signalled other drivers in the region to stop with the activated red and blue lights.”

If you have any information on these incidents, or other similar occurrences, please call Police on 105, quoting file number 240625/9125.

You can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking "Update Report" and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

