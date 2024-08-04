Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Update: Third Person Located Deceased In Riverton Search

Sunday, 4 August 2024, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area Commander:

A third person has been located deceased after a boat capsized on the Riverton bar yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services and Search and Rescue personnel leapt into action after we were alerted to the capsize around 2.55pm.

Two people were recovered alive yesterday, one of whom remains in hospital, and later in the afternoon two people were located deceased.

A significant resource was deployed in response to this incident, including Police, Coastguard Riverton, Coastguard Bluff, Hato Hone St John, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and SAR volunteers.

Upon the last sweep of the night before the rescue helicopter was about to return, the fifth and final person was located deceased in the water.

This was a heart-wrenching incident, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the whānau of those involved, who are being supported.

I would like to commend all staff involved in this incident, they responded swiftly and brought all five people home.

While this was not the result we were hoping for, we are pleased to have been able to recover two of the occupants alive and be able to play our part in returning the deceased to their loved ones.

Further information regarding the deceased will be released when we are in a position to do so.

