Canvas-ing Our People

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham, pictured here with some of the local artists, officially opened the Cops and Robbers exhibition at the Rinitawa Art Gallery in Woodville. (Photo/Supplied)

Gifted Police staff, and those with connections to Police, are putting their artistic talents on show as part of a new Cops and Robbers exhibition at the Rinitawa Art Gallery in Woodville.

The exhibition was opened by Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham on 12 July and showcases the works of over a dozen artists, all with strong Police connections.

Nearly 80 people attended the opening, which was the idea of idea of retired police photographer Bruce Hutton and the Rinitawa Gallery Committee.

The exhibition was born after a series of paintings were donated to the gallery by Dannevirke painter and historian Mike Harold. The paintings tell the story of the fugitive George Wilder, who led Police on a long chase through the back-blocks of the central North Island in the 1960s - each with a caption from local newspapers at the time of his escapades.

When Bruce asked Ross if he would be interested in opening the exhibition, he leapt at the opportunity.

“It was a wonderful evening, and it was a privilege to officially open the exhibition,” says Ross.

“I want to acknowledge the organising committee and thank them for all their hard work in bringing this exhibition together, along with the exhibitors for presenting their work to be shown.

“Getting this together was a real community effort and everyone involved, whether it was big or small, has done a fantastic job.”

Several people spoke at the opening, including Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis. There was also an acknowledgement for the gallery’s oldest member who recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Paintings by retired police officer Roly Hermans. (Photo/Supplied)

Photography, painting, digital art and carving are just some of the art forms on display.

Ross says we have some amazingly talented people in Police and the exhibition is well worth going to see.

“It never ceases to amaze me how clever our people are, not only in their day-to-day work but equally their hidden talents, such as those on display,” he says.

“I have previously organised artisan evenings held at Central District Headquarters where our people have been able to display their talents, from handcrafted gorgeous aprons, harakeke weaving, clothing, sketches, paintings and wood crafts to a fully restored classic motorbike.

“People would wander around looking at the eclectic items, see who created them and commonly say something like 'wow, I never knew my colleagues were so talented'.”

The Cops and Robbers exhibition runs until Monday 12 August 2024. Admission is free.

