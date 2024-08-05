Road Closed, Waimumu Road, Gore - Southern
Monday, 5 August 2024, 9:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waimumu Road, Gore, is closed between Bowmar Road and
Lady Charlton Road following a crash.
Police were
called to the single vehicle crash, just before
8am.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible and expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit
have been
advised.
