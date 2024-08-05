Firefighters Test Their Driving Skills At The UFBA National Drivers Challenge

Firefighters from around the country will be in Fielding at Chris Eamon Circuit, Manfeild Park on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August for the United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) National Drivers Challenge.

The United Fire Brigades’ Association Drivers Challenge brings together over 100 firefighters to compete and upskill in a challenging driving competition using fire appliances (fire engines/trucks).

The competition comprises a pre-drive, theory test and 11 individual exercises, in which drivers are judged on overall ability, efficiency, aptitude and smoothness of operation of fire appliances.

The exercises are designed to test critical spatial awareness and judgment decisions that reflect the real-life challenges when driving on New Zealand roads. Challenges include bay and parallel parking, straight-line driving, lane changes, braking, estimating clearance, and negotiating serpentine and shrinking chicanes - all of which are crucial driving and parking skills needed to strategically and safely get the truck where it needs to be for any kind of emergency.

This event also helps with re-validation for brigade drivers completing Emergency Response Driver certificates.

UFBA CEO Bill Butzbach says, " Most of our competitors are volunteer firefighters, who make up 86% of Fire and Emergency’s frontline workforce, and this challenge provides them with an opportunity to practise and perfect their driving skills to ensure the safety of their crew on board and other road users, while responding to an emergency.

This event is a vital opportunity for sharing, upskilling, testing against compliance and simple camaraderie for firefighters to network in a competitive and safe environment."

Spectators are welcome to come along and gain insight into the world of firefighters. Understand and appreciate the incredible skill it takes to control and manoeuvre a 12-ton fire truck with precision and patience.

Event details

Date: 9 & 10 August 2024

Location: Chris Eamon Circuit, Manfield Park, Fielding

Time: 0830hrs to 1600hrs (timings approximate)

About the UFBA

The United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) is the largest association proudly supporting firefighters in New Zealand. Our members are firefighters who are from volunteer, paid, industry (such as airports), defence force, and Pacific Island fire brigades.

We champion volunteerism, the independence of volunteer brigades as a community-based resource, community resilience and preparedness, and advocate on behalf of c. 14,000 individual members in the fire and emergency services sector.

© Scoop Media

