Rangitīkei District Council Backing The Gumboots Band

(Photo/Supplied)

Rangitīkei District Council is proud to have provided both Creative Communities Scheme and Events funding to the Gumboots Brass and Wind Ensemble, known as The Gumboots Band.

Made up of brass and wind instrument musicians between the ages of 8 and 23, the aim of the ensemble is to make music affordable and accessible to as many rural kids as possible from the wider Manawatū-Whanganui and Hawke’s Bay.

It is the brainchild of Mataroa based Kathy Clark, who is originally from Australia but has called the Rangitīkei home since 2017.

“I get pleasure in seeing kids do cool things, and we like to try and get them while they’re still young because that’s where we feel we can help the most. You’ll see kids who don’t think they have a musical bone in their body just shine with some guidance and direction,” says Kathy.

Kathy found that music opportunities in Rangitīkei were somewhat limited, with most people being interested in drums, keyboard, and guitar. Her involvement in regional youth bands in Australia through her son Colin convinced her that there was untapped potential for new brass and wind instrument players in the regions.

“This is my way of paying it forward and saying thank you to the teachers, conductors, section leaders and inspiring visiting musicians who’s efforts gave Colin the opportunities to be where he is today,” says Kathy.

And so, The Gumboots Band was born in 2020, and which Kathy has been building over the past four years. Funding from RDC and Earle Creativity and Development Trust has been used by the ensemble to run intensive band camps in the past two years, with another band camp to take place this year.

Currently there are 25 kids in the band, with over half of them being based in Rangitīkei. Through her previous North Shore connections, Kathy has been able to source world renowned tutors, such as the Musical Director of North Shore Grade A Brass Band Harmen Vanhoorne.

“We try and pair the kids up with experienced players so that it helps to bring them along and teach them about how to perform as part of an ensemble. Our tutors are very generous to those that are willing to learn, and we make sure that they’re looked after and not hung out to dry or exposed,” says Kathy.

Leo Westgate from Taihape took up the trombone in 2023 after Kathy’s son Colin came to visit his school in his capacity as a member of Navy Band. The Navy Band recently visited Waiouru as part of a Central North Island Tour, and Leo was presented with his first brass trombone.

“It was amazing to be given an instrument and I’m really happy with it. I think playing in a band will be exciting, and I’m looking forward to meeting other brass players from other schools at the camp,” says Leo.

The group are also looking to include vocalists as well, opening more music opportunities for kids to get involved and discover music.

“There are talented vocalists out there that we want to shine a light on and bring onto the stage with us. It will be a great experience and a chance for parents and kids to see what else is out there in terms of music that isn’t just rock or pop. We’ve been incredibly fortunate in our family to be provided opportunities and development, and this is just about us thanking people for what they have provided us and paying it forward to the next generation,” says Kathy.

This year’s band camp is taking place in Feilding on 31 August and 1 September, and is open to kids who have some playing experience with either a brass or woodwind instrument. The cost to attend is $80, and includes tuition, lunches, and snacks.

Anyone who is interested in learning is welcome to our traditional free concert on the Sunday, where they can find out why community banding is such an asset in any age.

© Scoop Media

