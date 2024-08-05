Alleged Drunk Driver Comes Unstuck

A man will appear in Court after allegedly driving his car into a house in Albany and becoming suspended three metres above the ground.

At around 7.51pm last night, emergency services were called following a report a vehicle had collided with a house on Fairview Avenue.

Acting Road Policing Manager for Waitematā, Acting Inspector Warwick Stainton, says upon arrival the vehicle was located suspended over a three metre drop between a house and retaining wall.

“The male was stuck in the vehicle for some time as FENZ had to secure the vehicle before we could get him out safely.

“Luckily for him he was uninjured, however extensive damage was caused to the property.”

Police’s advice to anyone who is in any doubt about whether they’re safe or legal to drive after drinking is simple – don’t do it.

“People who drive while impaired by alcohol are putting themselves at risk, as well as everyone else on the road,” Acting Inspector Stainton says.

“This incident has caused massive damage to someone’s family home which could have been avoided if someone had called a taxi.

“So please, plan ahead if you’re going to be drinking, and make sure you have arranged a safe way to get home afterward – whether that is organising a sober driver, getting picked up, or catching a taxi or ride share.”

A 44-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court on Thursday charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and dangerous driving.

