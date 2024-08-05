Shocking Footage Highlights Need For Greater Awareness At Rail Crossings

Shocking footage of a recent collision between a train and a motorist who failed to stop at a level crossing has highlighted the need for improved awareness around railway tracks.

The footage shows a car approaching the train tracks at speed before driving into the pathway of an oncoming train. Distressed train drivers can be heard in the recording, unable to prevent the collision.

KiwiRail Chief Asset Development Officer David Gordon says the purpose of making the footage public was to emphasise the importance of individual responsibility when it comes to crossing the tracks.

“Luckily, in this case, the accident was not fatal. But even close calls at level crossings can take a huge toll on train drivers and those who narrowly avoid death,” he says.

In the year to 30 June, there were 19 collisions and 173 near misses at level crossings alone. More than 170 people have died in collisions with trains in the past ten years.

The video was released this morning in Wellington at the opening of Rail Safety Week, which is back for 2024 with a refreshed campaign asking people to take extreme care around trains.

The campaign sees KiwiRail and TrackSAFE urging people to use their ‘Steely Stare’ and take a good hard look for trains when approaching any railway level crossing.

“Disappointingly, the latest figures show that 95 per cent of collisions and 73 per cent per cent of near misses were at crossings that already have flashing lights and bells or barrier arms installed,” says Mr Gordon.

“This emphasises how important an individual’s behaviour is when it comes to safety around railway tracks.

“The Steely Stare campaign is designed to remind people that they need to be responsible and change their own behaviour around level crossings – something a fast-moving train can’t do.”

Collisions with trains are unforgiving, says TrackSAFE Manager Megan Drayton. “Trains and rail maintenance vehicles always have right of way and travel faster than they appear to. Locomotive engineers can blow the horn and put on the emergency brakes, but there is often little else they can do to stop the train in a hurry.”

The campaign was launched last year and encourages motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to properly look both ways before crossing train tracks.

Rail Safety Week is coordinated by KiwiRail and TrackSAFE in close partnership with NZTA Waka Kotahi, NZ Police, Auckland Transport, Auckland One Rail, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Transdev Wellington, councils and supporting organisations and schools throughout New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

