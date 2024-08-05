Iwi Leadership Strengthens West Coast Emergency Preparedness With New EPODS

Photo supplied_EPODS with essential equipment (Photo Supplied)

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae and Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio have taken significant strides in enhancing community resilience and emergency preparedness on the West Coast with the recent deployment of Emergency and Disaster Response Pods (EPODS).

This initiative underscores the critical role of mana whenua in leading emergency management and response efforts, especially in remote and frequently impacted areas.

Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio Pouārahi / Chief Executive Kara Edwards emphasised the increasing frequency of weather-related emergency events on the West Coast.

“Having the emergency pod on our marae gives us a greater sense of preparedness and resilience. Being so remote, it doesn't take much for us to become completely isolated. The EPODS allow us to prepare and look after our people, our visitors, and the wider community, and provide them with shelter and sustenance.

“We work closely with local Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) on an ongoing basis. A strong relationship is critical, especially in challenging times.”

West Coast Regional Council Emergency Management Officer Tony Hart said the efforts in setting up the marae to be resilient are not readily available in other communities.

“Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Waewae, and Ngāti Mahaki have made a lot of effort in making their communities one of the best-prepared to deal with potential catastrophic scenarios, and the EPODS represent a significant enhancement to our preparedness on the West Coast.”

EPODS General Manager Harry McPhail said the pods were very durable and equipped with all necessary items for emergency situations, including essential equipment, tools, and resources. “The pods contain communication devices, first aid supplies, emergency shelters, and food to help communities survive the critical first three to seven days after an emergency.”

The installation of the EPODS has been made possible with the strong support and collaboration from a number of organisations, including Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Te Puni Kōkiri to ensure all 18 Ngāi Tahu marae are equipped and ready to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies in the community.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae Deputy Chair Hamiria Ngaamo also expressed their appreciation for the EPODS.

“We are very grateful to our iwi for providing the EPODS to Papatipu Rūnanga. These pods are a crucial addition to our community's preparedness toolkit. They ensure we can respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies, protecting our whānau, hapori, and manuhiri.”

Interim CEO of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Ben Bateman says the iwi is exercising its values of rangatiratanga and manaakitanga.

“When considering the emergency preparedness of our marae, supporting the wider community has always been an important part of our role. We are pleased that we have been able to take these steps to support the safety and well-being of everyone.”

The deployment of the EPODS marks a significant step forward in community resilience and preparedness. These efforts ensure that the communities are not only prepared for emergencies but also positioned to support and protect everyone within their reach.

