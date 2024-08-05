Closure Of SH16 Southbound/citybound Onramp At Westgate

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists of an upcoming temporary closure of the southbound (citybound) onramp of State Highway 16 (SH16) at Westgate – Fred Taylor Drive and Hobsonville Road.

The onramp will be closed overnight from 9pm – 5am each evening from tomorrow (Tuesday 6 August) until next Tuesday (13 August 2024), with the works being completed on the morning of Wednesday 14 August. Motorists wanting to enter the motorway at this location are advised to follow detours in place to the Royal Road onramp.

Electronic signage will be in place to notify motorists of the closure which will be in place:

Tuesday 6 August 9pm to 5am Wednesday 7 August 9pm to 5am Thursday 8 August 9pm to 5am Sunday 11 August 9pm to 5am Monday 12 August 9pm to 5am Tuesday 13 August 9pm to 5am

The closure of the onramp is to support the repurposing of the left-hand lane of the on-ramp to a bus lane which, once complete, will operate Monday-Friday during the morning peak hours from 6.30am to 9.30am. Outside of these hours, the lane can be used by general traffic.

The bus lane on the onramp will improve bus journey time reliability for Auckland Transport’s northwest bus connections including the Western Express (WX1) service.

© Scoop Media

