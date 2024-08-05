Flaxmere Ave Reopens Following Crash - Eastern
Flaxmere Ave has reopened following an earlier crash.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
Flaxmere Ave has reopened following an earlier crash.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
When it comes to real Olympic gold, it's hard to go past the $1.25 billion in advertising revenues that’s been sold off the back of the sporting events in Paris, an all time Olympic record. The advertising sales at Paris have been boosted by the favourable US time zones relative to Paris, and by Coca Cola’s big Olympic advertising comeback after it chose to skip Tokyo. No-one else seems to make much money out of doing business with the IOC. France will have spent $8.2 billion (in headline costs alone) to stage the Olympics. That will make Paris the sixth costliest Games of all time.
A new report by the independent watchdog Aotearoa Justice Watch (AJW) details numerous testimonies of abuse, discrimination and alleged violations of human rights within New Zealand’s criminal justice system.
Parents, teachers, principals, government, iwi, business and community all have a part to play in lifting our game and delivering a transformational shift from where we’ve been to where we need to be.
Calling it quits before implementing all the recommendations while hinting at liberalisation of the law around semi-automatics is out of touch.
Save our springs coordinator and petition organiser Kevin Moran says “Te Waikoropupū Springs have some of the clearest water ever measured on earth. Last year the Springs received a Water Conservation Order (WCO) from the Environment Court.”
Young Labour supports the Victoria University Students’ Association in calling for a Winter Energy Payment for students. We call on students, educators, healthcare professionals, and all supporters of equity and education to join us in demanding that the government take immediate action.