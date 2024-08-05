Road Closed, SH1, Hatepe - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 5 August 2024, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway One, Hatepe, near Rereahu Avenue, is closed
following a crash.
Police were called to the single
vehicle crash around 4.40pm.
One person has received
critical injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area if possible and expect delays.
Diversions are in
place.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
