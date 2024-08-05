Road Closed, SH1, Hatepe - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway One, Hatepe, near Rereahu Avenue, is closed following a crash.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash around 4.40pm.

One person has received critical injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

Diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

