Crash: Clevedon-Kawakawa Road, Kawakawa Bay - Counties Manukau

Monday, 5 August 2024, 6:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a crash on Clevedon-Kawakwa Road this evening.

The crash occurred just before 5pm, where a vehicle has collided with a pole near the intersection with Townson Road.

One lane has been closed as power lines have come down.

No injuries have been reported.

East-bound lanes remain open, however diversions will be in place for those heading west.

Power lines contractors have been advised and will attend the scene in due course.

In the interim, Police advise those on the roads to follow diversions and allow additional time to get to their destination safely.

