IPCA Finds Fatal Police Shooting In Henderson Justified

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority, which found that Police were justified in shooting a man in Henderson on 17 March 2023.

At about 10:30am that morning, David Fononga had carried out an armed robbery while Armourguard staff replenished the ATM at a petrol station on Forrest Hill Road.

While Police were at the scene making initial enquiries, Mr Fononga returned to the scene and presented his shotgun at Police staff.

What followed in the next 18 minutes was Mr Fononga driving around the Henderson area, shooting at Police officers in six different locations. Police on two of those occasions fired shots back.

The incident ended when Mr Fononga drove to Henderson Police Station, got out of his vehicle with his firearm and when he failed to follow Police instruction to drop his weapon, he was shot by AOS officers.

Despite immediate medical assistance being provided he later died of his injuries.

Relieving Waitematā District Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar says Police officers acted quickly and professionally in extraordinary circumstances to ensure the safety of themselves and the wider community.

“This was an extremely frightening day for all Police staff in Waitematā and for the community as this event unfolded.

"It highlights the dangerous and unpredictable environment that our officers work in.

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the officers involved in this incident, many of whom had a firearm either pointed or shot at them.

"Despite this, they still acted professionally and quickly with community safety their priority,” Inspector Sagar says.

“While we are incredibly relieved that no member of the public or officers were hurt during this incident, we do acknowledge Mr Fononga’s family who despite his actions on that day have a lost a loved family member.”

© Scoop Media

