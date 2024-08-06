Maraekakaho Quarry Granted Fast-track Consent

An independent panel has granted resource consent, subject to conditions, to establish and operate a quarry in Maraekakaho, Hawke’s Bay.

The trustees of the RW and MC Gale Family Trust applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The project includes land remediation after quarrying ends.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 107 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Maraekakaho Quarry decision report

