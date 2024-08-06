One Tree Per Child Mooves Into NZ With Dairy Farm Planting Kickoff

International initiative One Tree Per Child is launching in New Zealand this month, lending its support to Trees for Survival Charitable Trust, to beef up the number of trees planted in Aotearoa.

Brought to New Zealand with the support of Yates, One Tree Per Child was founded by Olivia Newton-John and Jon Dee 11 years ago to encourage every child to plant at least one tree before they leave school.

One Tree Per Child has planted half a million trees and shrubs in 10 countries and New Zealand will become the 11th country to sign up. “In the years to come, we’re aiming to get lots of kids planting trees and shrubs in New Zealand,” said One Tree Per Child co-founder Jon Dee.

"As their trees grow, we hope to inspire the children to deepen their dedication to safeguarding and nurturing Aotearoa’s environment and wildlife."

Yates spokesperson, Fiona Arthur, says bringing One Tree Per Child to New Zealand and partnering with Trees for Survival will increase the numbers of trees planted.

“We’re delighted to be able to help establish One Tree Per Child here and collaborate with Trees for Survival which perfectly aligns in terms of mission and values,” says Fiona.

Trees for Survival Business Development Manager, Sally Clegg, welcomes the support and additional funding that One Tree Per Child will bring.

“We have a waiting list of 120 schools wanting to join our programme and we can’t reach everybody on current levels of funding so we’re delighted to partner with One Tree Per Child to get more native trees and shrubs in the ground.”

While Trees for Survival originated from an Auckland base, the programme now partners with schools and landowners around the country. The charitable trust runs an environmental education programme guiding schools to grow and plant native trees where they are needed most to protect streams, wetlands and erosion-prone land.

The first tree project that the new alliance is planting is on the property of Patumahoe dairy farmer, Brian Gallagher. Brian and his family have been on the land for three generations and they currently have 400 dairy cows providing fresh milk for Aucklanders every day.

Brian has partnered with Trees for Survival for 10 years to carry out planting projects around the farm that have made a significant difference to the waterways and biodiversity.

Tree planting along waterways can significantly improve water quality. The plants act as a filter and stabilizer, decreasing erosion as well as sediment and nutrient run-off, leading to cleaner streams and rivers.

What started out as curiosity around 12 years ago has turned Brian into an enthusiastic tree planter and a proponent of providing school children with environmental education on the land.

“Tree planting has become a bit of a bug. I initially planted up some land around a new effluent storage pond, at the suggestion of Auckland City Council, and since then I haven’t stopped looking for new places to plant.

“Thanks to Trees for Survival we’ve planted around the boundary of the property and about one kilometre of waterways. This next project is planting natives on land that had pine trees on it.”

The trees and shrubs will not only help improve water quality but will also encourage new birdlife, insects and invertebrates into the area and provide shade and shelter for Brian’s cows.

Seeds of manuka, kanuka, flax, cabbage tree and grasses have all been locally eco-sourced by specialist seed collectors, germinated at nurseries and potted on and grown into seedlings by partner school, Patumahoe Primary School. The 760 seedlings, grown by the students, will be planted on Gallaghers property by the children and local community on 9 August 2024.

Fiona said the collaboration with One Tree per Child and Trees for Survival not only supports the planting of more trees but provides an additional opportunity for children to learn about growing and caring for plants.

“Being involved in the whole growing cycle helps children understand what it takes to plant a tree. It’s not just about digging a hole in the ground but setting up each seedling for success and watching that seedling grow into a healthy mature plant or tree.”

© Scoop Media

