Wanted Man Arrested In Helensville

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have located a man who was wanted to arrest in the Helensville area.

The 34-year-old was subject of an appeal nearly two weeks ago, as he was breaching his release conditions.

Police arrested the man at a Parakai address earlier this morning, acting Inspector Roger Small says.

“I would like to acknowledge the Helensville community for their assistance over the past couple of weeks,” he says.

“The information provided has assisted our ongoing enquiries, and it’s pleasing we have been able to make an arrest in this case.”

The man is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

