2024 ThinkBIG Recipients Announced

The 2024 ThinkBIG award recipients with Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow (left). (Photo/Supplied)

Kāpiti Youth Council and Kāpiti Coast District Council are pleased to announce the 15 recipients of the 2024 ThinkBIG grants.

These grants provide funding for youth-led community projects or personal development activities that help young people aged between 13 and 24 turn their big ideas into reality.

Kāpiti Coast Mayor Janet Holborow congratulated the young recipients at a ceremony in the Council Chambers on Monday night.

“Each of the recipients has demonstrated determination in developing their skills and talent, and we want them to know that they’re supported by Council in their endeavours. Whether it is a community project or a personal development grant, we are so proud of our rangatahi and their efforts, and are pleased to celebrate their achievements,” Mayor Holborow said.

Kāpiti Youth Council representative Aimee Hosking says the ThinkBIG grants really make a difference.

“Being talented is only part of the recipe for success – it also takes financial support. Travelling to competitions and having access to coaching or professional equipment is expensive,” Ms Hosking said.

“That’s why these grants are so important.”

“The Youth Council are really proud that we can help Kāpiti young people compete on the national and international stage. Some grants are also supporting programmes and events that will benefit other young people in Kāpiti, while also helping the organisers develop leadership and project management skills.”

“We’ve had another year with some incredible projects to consider, and I’d like to share my congratulations to all of the successful applicants. I know they’re going to do great things,” Ms Hosking said.

Mayor Holborow said that the ThinkBIG grants are allocated through Council’s social investment fund to support the social, economic, environmental, and cultural wellbeing of our community. This is work Council is tasked with under the Local Government Act 2002.

“It is important that we’re able to help remove some of the barriers that young people face so they can pursue their passions and achieve their potential,” Mayor Holborow said.

Read more about the ThinkBIG projects at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/ThinkBig

