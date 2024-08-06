Options To Improve Bus Hub Safety Discussed

Dunedin (Tuesday, 6 August 2024) – Dunedin’s new Central City Safety Advisory Group has begun considering options to improve safety around the bus hub area, Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says.

The new multi-agency working group was established following the tragic death of Trinity Catholic College pupil Enere McLaren-Taana (16) on 23 May 2024.

Mayor Radich – who chairs a governance group overseeing the advisory group’s work – says the focus is on developing short, medium and long-term options to improve safety and the culture of behaviour at the bus hub and across the central city.

“Everyone involved is united in a shared commitment to ensuring our central city is a safe place for all of us, beginning at the bus hub. The challenges involved are complex and we all need to work together to find solutions,” Mr Radich says.

The group met on Tuesday (30 July 2024) to begin their work, and topics up for discussion focused on community concerns about the bus hub, including bus routes, security, the physical space available for people waiting for buses, young people using the hub as a meeting space, and the need for ownership and leadership in the area.

The number of police patrols and security guards in the area has already increased following the tragedy on 23 May, and an increase in CCTV operations around the hub and wider CBD is expected to follow, Mr Radich says.

The advisory group will continue to work with community partners to understand the issues, reflect on the initiatives already in place at the hub and whether they are the right options, and what more can be done to address the concerns being raised.

“It’s important to work directly with community partners, including young people, schools and wider community, listen to their concerns and discussion options with them, to tackle these issues,” Mr Radich says.

The first meeting was attended by representatives including from the DCC, Police, Otago Regional Council, the Principals Association, Business South, mana whenua, Pacific Trust Otago and youth representatives.

The group will meet monthly and its membership will evolve as the work plan develops.

The group also agreed on its terms of reference at this week’s meeting, including:

Identifying the specific safety issues and causes within the inner city

Establishing and overseeing workstreams that focus on specific areas of responsibility

Identifying options to address safety issues

Identifying agency involvement for implementing solutions

Advice on funding to implement solutions

An assessment of need and level of ongoing security at the bus hub

Engagement with key stakeholders (e.g. bus drivers, schools and young people, Otago University Students Association)

Communication and public information providing updates on the work of the advisory group, including to the public

The next meeting is scheduled to be held on 26 August 2024.

© Scoop Media

