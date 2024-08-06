Annesbrook Drive, Nelson Closed

Gordon Campbell: On Who’s Making Gold From The Olympics

When it comes to real Olympic gold, it's hard to go past the $1.25 billion in advertising revenues that’s been sold off the back of the sporting events in Paris, an all time Olympic record. The advertising sales at Paris have been boosted by the favourable US time zones relative to Paris, and by Coca Cola’s big Olympic advertising comeback after it chose to skip Tokyo. No-one else seems to make much money out of doing business with the IOC. France will have spent $8.2 billion (in headline costs alone) to stage the Olympics. That will make Paris the sixth costliest Games of all time.