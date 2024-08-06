Serious Crash: Mutiny Road, Poukawa - Eastern
Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 7:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Mutiny Road, Poukawa is closed following a
crash.
Police were notified of the crash, involving a
motorcycle, just after 5pm.
Initial indications are
that there are serious injuries.
The road will be
closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a
scene examination.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
