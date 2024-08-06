Serious Crash: Mutiny Road, Poukawa - Eastern

Mutiny Road, Poukawa is closed following a crash.

Police were notified of the crash, involving a motorcycle, just after 5pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

The road will be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

