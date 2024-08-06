Fatal Crash: Mutiny Road, Poukawa
Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 8:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on Munity Road, Poukawa.
The crash, involving a
motorcycle was reported to Police around 5:10pm.
The
rider died at the scene.
Munity Road remains closed
while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene
examination.
