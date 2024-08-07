Beyond The Stigma: Alcohol & Mental Health In The Workplace With Patrick Gower And Janet Thompson

6 Aug 2024

Alcohol-related harm costs New Zealand an estimated $4 billion in lost productivity, including workplace absenteeism, contributing to a total estimated cost of $9.1 billion*. In a ground breaking event aimed at dismantling the stigma surrounding alcohol use and highlighting the significant link between alcohol use and mental health, we invite you to join us for an insightful discussion and learning experience.

Renowned New Zealand journalist Patrick Gower, celebrated for his powerful documentary series including "Patrick Gower on Booze (TV THREE)," will share his personal journey of quitting alcohol and insights from filming his documentary. Patrick will also serve as the MC for this impactful event.

Janet Thompson, Founder and CEO of The Retreat New Zealand, will offer valuable insights on implementing a Recovery Friendly Workplace Programme (RFWP). Learn how an RFWP can effectively support those facing mental health and alcohol-related challenges, and why such programs are crucial in today’s society. Discover how these initiatives can boost productivity, reduce absenteeism, enhance morale, and promote safety in your workplace.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and tools to foster a healthier workplace environment, break the stigma surrounding alcohol use, and be part of the change towards a more supportive and understanding workplace culture.

Event Highlights:

• Patrick Gower: Personal journey and insights from Patrick Gower.

• Janet Thompson: Implementation of a Recovery Friendly Workplace Programme.

• Panel Discussion: Join Patrick, Janet, and others with lived experience for a Q&A session and panel discussion.

• Lunch will be served

The event will be held on Wednesday 26 September 2024, at the National Hockey Centre, Rosedale from 12.00 – 14.30.

*NZIER Report Published: 18 June 2024

